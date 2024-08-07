Aug 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Adrianne Griffin -



Thank you, operator. Welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me on the call are Vijay Manthripragada, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Allan Dicks, our Chief Financial Officer. During our prepared remarks today, we will refer to our earnings presentation, which is available on the Investors section of our website. Our earnings release is also available on the website.