Q2 2024 Similarweb Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your SimilarWeb Q2 24 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Rami Myerson. The floor is yours.



Rami Myerson - Similarweb Ltd - VP - IR



Thank you, Karen. Welcome, everyone, to our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are our CEO and Co-Founder, Or Offer; and our CFO, Jason Schwartz. Yesterday, after market closed, we released our results for the second quarter and published a discussion of our results in a letter to shareholders as well as the investor presentation with a strategic overview of the business on our Investor Relations website at ir.similarweb.com. Certain statements made on the call today constitute forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on currently available information.



These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from our expectations. Please refer to our earnings release and our most recent annual report