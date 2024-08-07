Aug 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello everyone and welcome to today's Solo Brands, Inc., second-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results call. My name is Seth, and I'll be the operator for your call today. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand the floor to Bruce Williams to begin the call. Please go ahead.
Bruce Williams - Solo Brands Inc - IR Contact Officer
Good morning everyone and thank you for joining the call to discuss Solo Brands' second quarter results, which we released this morning and can be found on the Investor Relations' section of our website at investors.solabrands.com. Today's call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Chris Metz; and Chief Financial Officer, Laura Coffey.
Before we get started, I want to remind everyone that management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on our current management expectations.
These may include, without limitation, predictions, expectations, targets, or estimates, including regarding our
Q2 2024 Solo Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...