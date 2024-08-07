Aug 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the IFF second quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce Michael DeVeau, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Michael DeVeau - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc - Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening everyone. Welcome to IFF's second quarter 2024 conference call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our financial results. A copy of the release can be found on our IR website at ir.iff.com.
Please note that this call is being recorded live and will be available for replay. During the call, we will making forward-looking statements about the company's performance and business outlook. These statements are based on how we see things today and contain elements of uncertainty. For additional information concerning the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to our cautionary statement and risk factors contained
Q2 2024 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...