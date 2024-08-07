Q2 2024 Puma SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Gottfried Hoppe - Puma SE - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to PUMA's Q2 and first-half 2024 earnings call. As usual, I'm here today with Arne Freund, PUMA Group CEO; and Hubert Hindesir, PUMA Group CFO. We'll start with some opening remarks and a presentation by Arne and Hubert, which will then be followed by a Q&A session.



And now without further ado, over to you Arne.



Arne Freundt - Puma SE - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Gottfried. Hello everyone and a warm welcome from my side to our Q2 earnings call. We're currently here in Paris to celebrate the Olympic Games with our athletes and federations and are very grateful for all the amazing moments, which we could already share together.



Before we get started with the brand and product and financial update for Q2, let me please start with some opening remarks. Our Q2 financials came exactly in line with the expectations, which we have set out for Q2. We closed Q2 with an acceleration of sales versus Q1, and recorded 2% constant currency