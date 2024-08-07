Q2 2024 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Hilton second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jill Chapman, Senior Vice President, Head of Development Operations and Investor Relations. You may begin.



Jill Chapman - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development



Thank you, Chad. Welcome to Hilton's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that our discussions this morning will include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking statements made today speak only to our expectations as of today. We undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements.



For a discussion of some of the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ, please see the Risk Factors section of our most recently filed Form 10-K. In addition, we will refer to certain non-GAAP