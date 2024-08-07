Q2 2024 Conduent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Conduent second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Giles Goodburn, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Giles Goodburn - Conduent Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today to discuss Conduent's second quarter 2024 earnings. I'm joined today by Cliff Skelton, our President and CEO; and Steve Wood, our CFO.



We hope you had a chance to review our press release issued earlier this morning. This call is being webcast, and a copy of the slides used during this call as well as the press release were filed with the SEC this morning on Form 8-K. This information as well as the detailed financial metrics package are available on the Investor Relations section of the Conduent website.



During this call, we may make statements that are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, assumptions,