Q2 2024 International Money Express Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the International Money Express Inc. second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Alex Sadowski, Investor Relations Coordinator. Please go ahead.



Alex Sadowski - International Money Express Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to the Intermex second quarter 2024 earnings call. I would like to remind everyone that today's call includes forward-looking statements, including our 2024 guidance, and actual results may differ materially from expectation.



For additional information on International Money Express, which we refer to as Intermex or the company, please see our SEC filings, including the risk factors described therein. All forward-looking statements on this call are based on assumptions and beliefs as of today. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.



Please