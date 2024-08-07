Q2 2024 ODP Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Tim Perrott - ODP Corp - VP, IR and Treasurer



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for The ODP Corporation second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This is Tim Perrott, and I'm here with Gerry Smith, our CEO; and Anthony Scaglione, our Executive Vice President and CFO.



During today's call, Gerry will provide an update on the business, focusing much of his commentary on our results and accomplishments for the second quarter of 2024, including our operational performance and the progress we are making on all of our initiatives to drive shareholder value. After Gerry's commentary, Anthony will then review the company's second-quarter financial results, including highlights of our divisional performance. Following Anthony's