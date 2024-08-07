Aug 07, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Editor
Please stand by for streaming text. .
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Suncor Energy Second Quarter 2024 financial results call. (Operator Instructions) Again, please be advised that today's conference is being recorded . I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Suncor's Energy's Vice President, Mr. Troy little. Mr. little, the floor is yours.
Troy Little - Suncor Energy Inc - VP of IR
Thank you, operator, and good morning. Welcome to Suncor Energy second quarter earnings call. Please note that today's comments contain forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from expected results because of various risk factors and assumptions that are described in our second quarter earnings release as well as in our current annual information form, both of which are available on SEDAR, EDGAR and our website, suncor.com. Certain financial measures referred to in these comments are not prescribed by Canadian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. For a description of these financial measures,
Q2 2024 Suncor Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...