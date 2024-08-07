Q4 2024 Kennametal Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Michael Pici - Kennametal Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review Kennametal's fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results. This morning we issued our earnings press release and posted our presentation slides on our website.



We will be referring to that slide deck throughout today's call. I'm Michael pc, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are Sanjay Chubb, a President and Chief Executive Officer, Pat Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Franklin Cardenas, Vice President and President of Infrastructure. After Sanjay impacts prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.



At this time, I