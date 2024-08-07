Q1 2025 Orion Energy Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Orion Energy Systems fiscal 2025 first quarter conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Bill Jones, Investor Relations, to begin.



Bill Jones - Catalyst Global LLC - Investor Relations



Thank you, Alex, and good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining this call. Mike Jenkins, Orion's CEO; and Per Brodin, Orion's CFO, will review the company's Q1 results, its financial position, and its fiscal 2025 outlook in their prepared remarks, and then we will open the call to investor questions.



Today's conference call is being recorded, and a replay will be posted in the Investors section of Orion's corporate website, orionlighting.com. As a reminder, remarks and answers to questions that follow include statements, which are forward-looking for the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include such words as anticipate, believe, expect, project or similar words.



Also any statements describing future targets and goals,