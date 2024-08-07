Q2 2024 MRC Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Monica Broughton - MRC Global Inc - Investor Relations



On the call today, we have Rob Saltiel, President and CEO; and Kelly Youngblood, Executive Vice President and CFO.



We expect to file our quarterly report on Form 10-Q later today and it will also be available on our website.


