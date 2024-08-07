Q2 2024 Permian Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Perion Resources conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 earnings. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Hays Mabry, Permian Resources, Vice President of Investor Relations for some opening remarks. Please go ahead.



Hays Mabry - Permian Resources Operating LLC - Senior Director, IR



Thank you, Britney, and thank you all for joining us on the company's second-quarter earnings call. On the call today are Will Hickey and James Walter, our Chief Executive Officers; and Guy Oliphint, Chief Financial Officer.



Yesterday, August 6, we filed a Form 8-K with an earnings release reporting second-quarter results for the company. We also posted an earnings presentation to our website that we will reference during today's call. I would like to note that many of the comments during this earnings call are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could affect our actual results and plans.



Many of these risks are