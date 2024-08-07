Q2 2024 Avista Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Good morning. Welcome to Avista's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our earnings and second quarter Form 10-Q were released premarket this morning. You can find both on our website. Joining me this morning are Avista Corp's CEO, Dennis Vermillion; President and COO, Heather Rosentrater; Senior Vice President, CFO, Treasurer and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Kevin Christie; and Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, Ryan Krasselt.



Today, we will make certain statements that are forward looking. These involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties which are subject to change. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from