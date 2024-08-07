Aug 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Operator



Welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. Coal is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the call over to Mrs. rotisserie click, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Rosy Zuklic - Devon Energy Corp - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining us on the call today. Last night, we achieved Devin second quarter earnings release and presentation materials. Throughout the call today, we will make references to these materials to support prepared remarks. The release and slides can be found in the investor section of the Devon website.



Joining me on the call today are Rick Muncrief, President and CEO, Clay Gaspar, our Chief Operating Officer. Jeff right now our Chief Financial Officer, and David Harris, Chief Corporate Development Officer. As a reminder, this conference call will include forward looking statements as defined under US securities laws. These statements