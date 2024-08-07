Aug 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Louisiana-Pacific Corporation earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Aaron Howald, Vice President, VP -- I'm sorry, Investor Relations and Business Development. Please go ahead.
Aaron Howald - Louisiana-Pacific Corp - IR Contact Officer
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss LP's results for the second quarter of 2024, as well as our updated outlook. My name is Aaron Howald, and I am LP's Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development. With me this morning are Brad Southern LP's Chief Executive Officer; and Alan Haughie, LP's Chief Financial Officer.
After prepared remarks, we will take one round of questions during this morning's call, we will refer to a presentation that has been posted to LP's IR webpage, which is investor dot LP's corp.com. Our eight K filing earnings press release and
Q2 2024 Louisiana-Pacific Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...