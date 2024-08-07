Q2 2024 Orezone Gold Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Patrick Downey - Orezone Gold Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, and welcome to the Orezone Q2 results webcast. We'll have Peter Tam, Executive Vice President and CFO, with me today on this call. As you know, we will be making forward-looking statements, so please read the disclaimer. So a quick summary of Q2 results. Our gold production for the quarter was 25,524 ounces, which was slightly ahead of budget for the quarter.



Our gold sales were 24,937 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,613 per ounce sold, which I will go into in a little -- in detail a little later in the call. Cash at the end of the quarter was $11.5 million, and we also repaid a further $4.9 million of senior debt. Critically, again, we had zero LTIs at 1.3 million hours worked, and we also completed the MV3 wrap. Again, I'll talk about