Q2 2024 American Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Diane Weidner - American Financial Group Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to American Financial Group's second-quarter 2024 earnings results conference call. We released our 2024 second quarter results yesterday afternoon. Our press release, investor supplement and webcast presentation are posted on AFG's website under the Investor Relations section. These materials will be referenced during portions of today's call.



I'm joined this morning by Carl Lindner III and Craig Lindner, Co-CEOs of American Financial Group; and Brian Hertzman, AFG's CFO..



Before I turn the discussion over to Carl, I would like to draw your attention to the notes on slide 2