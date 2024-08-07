Q2 2024 Ring Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the conference over to Al Petrie, Investor Relations for Ring Energy. Please go ahead.



Al Petrie - Ring Energy Inc - Investor Relations Officer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your interest in Ring Energy. We'll begin our call with comments from Paul McKinney, our Chairman of the Board and CEO, who will provide an overview of key matters for the second quarter of 2024 as well as our updated outlook; who will then turn the call over to Travis Thomas, Ring's Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financial results. Paul will then return with some closing comments before we open the call for questions.



Also joining us on the call today and available for the Q&A session are Alex Dyes, Executive VP of Engineering and Corporate Strategy; and Shawn Young, VP of Operations.



During the Q&A