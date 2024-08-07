Aug 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Judy, and I will be your conference coordinator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the BSR Q2 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Oberste, President and Chief Executive Officer of BSR REIT. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel Oberste - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust - President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Trustee



Thank you, Rudy, and good day, everyone. Welcome to BSREIT. conference call to discuss our financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2024. I'm joined on the call by Susie Rosenbaum, the COO and interim Chief Financial Officer, who will begin the call with an overview of our Q2 performance and highlights Susie will then review the financials in detail, and I'll conclude by discussing our business outlook. After that, we will be pleased to take your questions.



To begin, I want to remind listeners that certain statements about future events made on this conference