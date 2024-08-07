Aug 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Angela, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Trinity Capital's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Ben Malcolmson, Head of Investor Relations for Trinity Capital. Please go ahead.
Ben Malcolmson - Trinity Capital Inc - Head, Investor Relations
Thank you, Angela, and welcome, everyone, to Trinity Capital's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2024. Today, we are joined by Kyle Brown, Chief Executive Officer; Michael Testa, Chief Financial Officer; and Gerry Harder, Chief Operating Officer. Also joining us for the Q&A portion of the call are Ron Kundich, Chief Credit Officer; and Sarah Stanton, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel.
Trinity's financial results were released earlier today and can be accessed from our Investor Relations' website at ir.trinitycap.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website or by using the telephone number provided in
Q2 2024 Trinity Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...