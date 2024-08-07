Q2 2024 Trinity Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Angela, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Trinity Capital's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Ben Malcolmson, Head of Investor Relations for Trinity Capital. Please go ahead.



Ben Malcolmson - Trinity Capital Inc - Head, Investor Relations



Thank you, Angela, and welcome, everyone, to Trinity Capital's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2024. Today, we are joined by Kyle Brown, Chief Executive Officer; Michael Testa, Chief Financial Officer; and Gerry Harder, Chief Operating Officer. Also joining us for the Q&A portion of the call are Ron Kundich, Chief Credit Officer; and Sarah Stanton, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel.



Trinity's financial results were released earlier today and can be accessed from our Investor Relations' website at ir.trinitycap.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website or by using the telephone number provided in