Q2 2024 California Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the California Resources Corporation Second Quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



At this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to Joanna Park, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.



Joanna Park - California Resources Corp - Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasure



Good morning and welcome to California Resources Corporation's second quarter conference call. This is our first call following the closing of our air merger, and we are excited to share our progress. Prepared comments today will come from our CEO, Francisco Leon, and our CFO, Nelly Molina. Following their remarks, we will be available to take your questions with us on the call.



We also have other members of our senior leadership team. By now. I hope you have had a chance to review our earnings release and our supplemental slides. We have also provided information reconciling non-GAAP financial measures discussed to the most directly comparable