Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Kulicke & Soffa 2024 third-quarter results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Joe Elgindy, the Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Joe. You may begin.



Joseph Elgindy - Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc - Director of Investor Relations & Strategic Planning



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to Kulicke & Soffa√Ęs fiscal third-quarter 2024 conference call. Fusen Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lester Wong, Chief Financial Officer are also joining on today√Ęs call.



Non-GAAP financial measures, referenced today, should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, our GAAP financial information. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables are included within our latest earnings release, and earnings presentation. Both are available at investor.kns.com, along with prepared remarks for today√Ęs call.



In addition to historical statements, today's remarks will contain