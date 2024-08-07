Q1 2025 Mckesson Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Rachel Rodriguez - Mckesson Corp - Vice President of Investor Relation



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone to McKesson's first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. Today, I'm joined by Brian Tylor, our Chief Executive Officer; and Britt Vitalone, our Chief Financial Officer. Brian will lead off followed by Britt, and then we will move into a question and answer sessions.



Safe discussions will include forward-looking statements such as forecasts about McKesson's operations and future results. Please refer to the cautionary statements in today's earnings release and presentation slides available on our website at investor.mckesson.com and to the risk factors section of our most recent annual report and other SEC filings for additional information concerning risk factors that could cause our