Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Editor
Please stand by for streaming text.
Operator
(audio in progress) Please go ahead, sir.
Thomas Long - Energy Transfer LP - Co-Chief Executive Officer
I'm also joined today by Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks. Hopefully you saw the press release we issued earlier this afternoon.
As a reminder, our earnings release contains a thorough MD&A that go through the segment results in detail, and we encourage everyone to look at the release as well as the slides posted to our website to gain a full understanding of the quarter and our growth opportunities. As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 E. of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.
These statements are based upon our current beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information currently available to us and are discussed in more details in our fee Form 10 Q for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024, which we expect
Q2 2024 Energy Transfer LP Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...