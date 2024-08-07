Q2 2024 Warner Bros Discovery Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Andrew Slabin - Warner Bros Discovery Inc - Executive Vice President, Global Investor Strategy



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for Warner Bros. Discovery's Q2 earnings call. Joining me today is David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gunnar Wiedenfels, Chief Financial Officer; and JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games.