Q2 2024 Solaredge Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the SolarEdge conference call for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2024. This call is being webcast live on the company's website at www.solaredge in the investors section on the Events Calendar page. This call is the sole property and copyright of SolarEdge with all rights reserved and any recording, reproduction, or transmission of this call without the expressed written consent of SolarEdge is prohibited. And you may listen to a webcast replay of this call by visiting the event calendar page of the Solaredge investor website.



I would now like to turn the call over to J.B. Lowe, Head of Investor Relations for SolarEdge. Please begin.



J.B. Lowe - SolarEdge Technologies - Head, Investor Relations



Thank you, Jess. And good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss SolarEdge is operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, as well as the company's outlook for the third quarter of 2024. With me today are Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer; and Ronen Faier, Chief Financial Officer.



Zvi will