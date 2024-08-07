Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Monster Beverage Company second-quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note this event is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Co-CEOs, Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg. Please go ahead.
Rodney Sacks - Monster Beverage Corp - Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for attending this call. I'm Rodney Sacks. Hilton Schlosberg, our Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, is on the call; as is Tom Kelly, our Chief Financial Officer.
Tom Kelly will now read our cautionary statement.
Thomas Kelly - Monster Beverage Corp - Chief Financial Officer
Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 as amended, and are based on
Q2 2024 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...