Q2 2024 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Monster Beverage Company second-quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note this event is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Co-CEOs, Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg. Please go ahead.



Rodney Sacks - Monster Beverage Corp - Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for attending this call. I'm Rodney Sacks. Hilton Schlosberg, our Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, is on the call; as is Tom Kelly, our Chief Financial Officer.



Tom Kelly will now read our cautionary statement.



Thomas Kelly - Monster Beverage Corp - Chief Financial Officer



Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 as amended, and are based on