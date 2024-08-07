Q2 2024 Envista Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Stephen Keller - Envista Holdings Corp - Principal Financial Officer



Good afternoon and thanks for joining the call. With me today is Paul Keel, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Hammes, who will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer tomorrow. Paul and I will be leading the call today and will handle the Q&A at the end of the prepared remarks.



