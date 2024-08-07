Q2 2024 SiTime Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SiTime second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Leanne Sievers of Shelton Group Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Leanne Sievers - Shelton Group - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to SiTime second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Joining us on today's call from SiTime, Rajesh Vashist, Chief Executive Officer; and Beth Howe, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to point out that during the course of this call, the company may make forward-looking statements regarding your expected future results, including financial position, strategy and plans, future operations, the timing market, and other areas of discussion. It's not possible for the company's management to predict all risks nor can the company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which