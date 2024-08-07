Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Editor
Please stand by for streaming text.
Portions of this transcript marked (technical difficulty) indicate audio problems. The missing text will be supplied if a replay becomes available.
Operator
At this time, all participants are listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. And I would now like to hand the conference over to Eric Robinson. Please go ahead. Eric.
Eric Robinson - Azek Company Inc - Investor Relation
Thank you and good afternoon. We issued our earnings press release and supplemental earnings presentation this afternoon to the Investor Relations portion of our website at investors.azekco.com. Mr. eight K on the SEC's website. I'm joined today by Jesse Singh, our Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Clifford, our Chief Operations Officer Officer and Chief Financial Officer.
I would like to remind everyone that during this call, we may make certain statements that constitute forward looking
Q3 2024 Azek Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...