Q2 2024 Applovin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions)



Adam Foroughi - Applovin Corp - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairperson



And the moderate or take us through Q&A. Welcome and thank you for joining us. We had another strong quarter in Q2. Our software business had 5% revenue growth quarter over copper because our models continue to improve. On Q1, we had a big step-up in growth.



So continuing that trend to continue to grow quarter over quarter is a really promising side, as we've stated in previous earnings calls and we keep growing in the software business, the flow through to EBITDA and cash is very high and our business margins and cash conversion will continue to improve.



We've also consistently said that the slower growth market we're in mobile gaming doesn't and our operation continue to grow our software business. We've noticed that at times this concept of a little bit more explaining for our shareholders and prospective investors. So I wanted to take the time to do that here.



Our platform is entirely performance-based stock awards, giving advertisers