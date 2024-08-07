Q2 2024 Dutch Bros Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Paddy Warren - Dutch Bros Inc - Senior Director, Investor Relations and Capital Markets



Good afternoon and welcome. I'm joined by Christine Broda, CEO and President, Josh Collins, our CFO. We issued our earnings press release for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024 after the market closed today. The earnings press release, along with supplemental information deck, has been posted to our Investor Relations website at investors.dutchbros.com.



