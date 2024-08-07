Q2 2024 Marqeta Inc Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



MQ.OQ - Marqeta Inc

Q2 2024 Marqeta Inc Earnings Call

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Stacey Finerman

Marqeta Inc - VP, IR

* Simon Khalaf

Marqeta Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director

* Michael Milotich

Marqeta Inc - Chief Financial Officer

* Timothy Chiodo

UBS Equities - Analyst

* Tien-Tsin Huang

JPMorgan - Analyst

* Darrin Peller

Wolfe Research - Analyst

* Craig Maurer

FT Partners - Analyst

* Ramsey El-Assal

Barclays - Analyst

* Will Nance

Goldman Sachs - Analyst

* Andrew Schmidt

Citi - Analyst

* Andrew Bauch

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC - Analyst

* Bryan Keane

Deutsche Bank - Analyst



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

----------------------------------------