Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (ADRNY) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Solid Performance Amid Strategic Investments

Key financial metrics show growth in Europe and online sales, while strategic store closures and cost control measures shape future profitability.

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: EUR22.3 billion, up 0.7%.
  • Group Online Sales: Increased by 3.4%.
  • Underlying Operating Margin: 4.2%, a 10 basis-point improvement.
  • Diluted Underlying Earnings Per Share: EUR0.65, up 4.5%.
  • Interim Dividend: EUR0.5, up 2% from EUR0.49 in 2023.
  • U.S. Net Sales: EUR13.6 billion, down 1.5%.
  • U.S. Underlying Operating Margin: 4.7%, up 10 basis points.
  • Europe Net Sales: EUR8.8 billion, up 4.3%.
  • Europe Underlying Operating Margin: 3.7%, up 50 basis points.
  • Free Cash Flow: EUR378 million, a decrease of EUR486 million compared to Q2 2023.
  • Net Store Openings: 80 net store openings during the quarter.
  • Comparable Sales Growth: 47 consecutive quarters of comp store sales growth for Food Lion.
  • Store Closures: Planned closing of 32 underperforming stores in Q4.
  • Non-Recurring Pretax Charge: EUR160 million to EUR210 million in Q3 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong second quarter performance with solid momentum in both regions.
  • Omnichannel capabilities and own brand assortment showing positive results.
  • European margin recovery is well underway.
  • Continued growth in online sales, particularly in Europe.
  • Successful cost control measures and vendor support contributing to improved margins.

Negative Points

  • Impact of closing 32 underperforming Stop & Shop stores, leading to significant non-recurring pretax charges.
  • Negative impact on net sales from the divestment of Fresh Direct and the end of tobacco sales in the Netherlands.
  • Higher labor costs and service costs in the U.S. impacting margins.
  • Ongoing cost inflation requiring continuous mitigating actions.
  • Seasonal patterns affecting free cash flow, with a significant decrease compared to the previous year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Why hold EPS guidance flat when H1 grew 4%? Would you expect a decline in the second half?
A: Our current solid position gives us the opportunity to start investing in our growing together strategy in the next few quarters. We are confident that we can deliver on our guidance and will use any momentum to drive profitable growth going forward. (Jolanda Poots-Bijl, CFO)

Q: Are you able to give any context on the margin impact of the Stop & Shop closures?
A: We remain our guidance for 2024, including the Stop & Shop impact underlying. We expect to recognize a non-recurring pretax charge of $160 million to $210 million in Q3 2024. (Jolanda Poots-Bijl, CFO)

Q: Do you have any comments or details about U.S. Consumer Health and whether the consumer is getting better or worse?
A: We are in the food business, which is less discretionary. We have strong digital propositions, loyalty programs, and private label shares above 30%. We are confident in our ability to serve customers with affordable, sustainable, and healthy products. (Frans Muller, CEO)

Q: Could you go through the drivers of the U.S. margin performance this quarter?
A: The majority of support in the margin is based on solid cost control, vendor allowances nearing pre-COVID levels, and stabilization of shrink. These factors drive a solid margin, providing an excellent foundation for future investments. (Jolanda Poots-Bijl, CFO)

Q: Why did you allow the margin to expand year-on-year in Q2 instead of increasing price investments?
A: We are investing more in brands like Stop & Shop and Giant Food to drive volumes and competitiveness. We are happy with the initial results of our price investments and will continue to monitor and adjust as needed. (Frans Muller, CEO)

Q: Can you explain the one-off costs for the Belgium future plan and any additional costs expected in the second half?
A: We have one quarter to go on the unusual costs for the Belgium future plan, which will be included in Q3 results. After that, we will operate the stores as affiliated stores, ending the below-the-line costs. (Jolanda Poots-Bijl, CFO)

Q: Can you help us understand the seasonality of working capital movements and any extra vendor support?
A: Working capital follows a regular seasonal pattern. We are increasing franchise sales, which has a positive impact on inventories and a negative impact on receivables. There is nothing unusual in our working capital trends. (Jolanda Poots-Bijl, CFO)

Q: What is the payback time for the charges related to Stop & Shop and other restructuring efforts?
A: The payback period for these charges is very short, within one to two years, making us cash-positive on these decisions. (Jolanda Poots-Bijl, CFO)

Q: Do you intend to convert underperforming stores in Stop & Shop to other banners within the group?
A: No, we do not plan to convert underperforming Stop & Shop stores to other banners. The closures are specific to Stop & Shop, and there will be no planned conversions to other brands. (Frans Muller, CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the volume growth in the U.S. and Europe?
A: In the U.S., we are still slightly negative on volume overall, but some brands are showing positive volumes. In Europe, we have overall positive volumes, with most brands also showing positive trends. (Frans Muller, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.