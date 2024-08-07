Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) achieved 6% adjusted net revenue growth, or 7% excluding the impact of the divestiture of Netspend consumer assets.

Adjusted earnings per share grew by 12% in the quarter.

The company expanded adjusted operating margins by 40 basis points.

High single-digit organic growth in Merchant Solutions, driven by integrated software and point-of-sale businesses.

Strong performance in vertical markets, with double-digit growth in software bookings, particularly in education, real estate, and healthcare.

Negative Points

Modest deceleration in transaction volumes, particularly driven by commercial card activity.

Ongoing macro-economic uncertainty impacting overall business environment.

Adverse foreign currency exchange rates posed a roughly 50 basis point headwind.

Issuer Solutions saw a slight deceleration in consumer transaction growth sequentially.

Take Payments acquisition comes in at roughly half of Global Payments Inc (GPN)'s margin, impacting overall margin expansion.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given the unstable macro environment, could you give us your latest thoughts on the split between discretionary and nondiscretionary volumes in merchant, and how much of the portfolio is exposed to credit versus debit?

A: Cameron Bready, CEO: The discretionary vs. nondiscretionary split is somewhat arbitrary these days. Our portfolio is well-diversified across vertical markets and geographies, which positions us well against an uncertain macro environment. We remain confident in the resilience and durability of our model.

Q: You called out Profac as being an important driver for new ISV signings. Can you comment on how Profac increases the ISV TAM for you?

A: Cameron Bready, CEO: Profac fills a niche for clients needing some payment facilitation capabilities but not scaled enough to take on all responsibilities. It has been well-received and opens up new areas where we had not been as successful in signing ISV partners before.

Q: Can you talk about what drove the deceleration in merchant volume growth and the decoupling of volume vs. revenue growth?

A: Cameron Bready, CEO: The decline was about a point sequentially. Macro factors and FX headwinds contributed. Take Payments delivers more revenue than volume contribution, which explains the decoupling.

Q: On merchant margins, what drove the better-than-expected performance, and how confident are you in the full-year guide?

A: Cameron Bready, CEO: We performed better than expected due to strong execution and growth trends in high-margin areas. Despite absorbing Take Payments, which has lower margins, we are targeting 30 basis points of margin expansion for the year.

Q: Can you discuss the growth potential and dynamics in the ISV channel compared to the rest of your merchant business?

A: Cameron Bready, CEO: The market is moving towards the intersection of software and payments. Our ISV strategy and vertical market software strategy are core to our growth. These are healthy, technology-led businesses contributing to margin expansion.

Q: Are there any incremental efficiencies you are looking at in the second half of the year?

A: Cameron Bready, CEO: We see meaningful opportunities to streamline and simplify our business, which will unlock value for reinvestment and improve returns. These are more likely to benefit us in 2025 and beyond.

Q: Can you break down the underlying drivers of the merchant business, particularly the ISV and verticals?

A: Cameron Bready, CEO: Our focus is on the intersection of software and payments. Our ISV and vertical market software strategies are driving growth and margin expansion. Traditional payments markets provide stable growth and high margins, contributing cash for reinvestment.

Q: Can you discuss the direct sales channel and its strategy?

A: Cameron Bready, CEO: Our direct distribution channel remains productive, driving year-over-year growth in new bookings. We are reorienting it towards selling more technology-enabled solutions, including integrated and point-of-sale software.

Q: How have revenue share agreements or economics related to new ISV partners evolved?

A: Cameron Bready, CEO: Over the last year to 18 months, the competitive environment for rev shares has been constructive. We differentiate ourselves through the breadth and depth of our capabilities, which allows us to remain competitive without always meeting the high watermark of rev shares.

Q: Can you provide a preview of what to expect at the Investor Day?

A: Cameron Bready, CEO: We will provide a full update on our strategy, critical initiatives, and KPIs. We will also discuss our efforts to streamline and simplify our business, improve quality of earnings, and drive better returns on capital.

