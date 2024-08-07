RumbleON Inc (RMBL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Optimizing Costs

Despite a tough macro environment, RumbleON Inc (RMBL) focuses on cost-saving measures and growth in the pre-owned segment.

Summary
  • Revenue: $336.8 million, down 12% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $16.2 million, down 19.8% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted SG&A Expenses: $70.8 million or 78.7% of gross profit, down 19.4% year-over-year.
  • Total Powersports Major Units Sold: 16,800 units, down 12.8% year-over-year.
  • New Powersports Major Unit Sales: Approximately 12,000 units, down 8.5% year-over-year.
  • Pre-owned Unit Sales: Approximately 4,800 units, down 21.9% year-over-year.
  • New Unit Gross Margins: 12.2%, down from 15.4% year-over-year.
  • Pre-owned Gross Margins: 17%, up from 14.5% year-over-year.
  • Parts, Services, and Accessories Revenue: $56.9 million.
  • Financing and Insurance Revenue: $29.7 million, GPU of $1,768, up 2.7% year-over-year.
  • Total Powersports Dealership Group Revenue: $321.6 million, down 12.7% year-over-year.
  • Total GPU for Powersports Dealership Group: $5,168, down $182 or 3.4% year-over-year.
  • Wholesale Express Revenue: Up 5.6%, gross profit down 8.8% to $3.1 million.
  • Total Cash and Restricted Cash: $71.1 million.
  • Non-vehicle Debt: $209.1 million.
  • Total Available Liquidity: $201.2 million.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: $29.2 million for the 6 months ended June 30.
Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • RumbleON Inc (RMBL, Financial) delivered positive free cash flow during the first six months of 2024 and expects to continue this trend in the back half of the year.
  • The company opened its first pre-owned center, Powersports of Houston, which is now fully operational and poised for growth.
  • RumbleON Inc (RMBL) has implemented cost-saving measures expected to generate $15 million in savings in the back half of 2024 and $30 million annualized going forward.
  • The company reported improved pre-owned gross margins of 17% for the quarter compared to 14.5% in the same quarter last year.
  • RumbleON Inc (RMBL) has signed a credit agreement amendment with existing term loan lenders, providing further flexibility within its capital structure.

Negative Points

  • Revenue was down 12% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA was down 19.8% year-over-year.
  • Total new Powersports major unit sales were down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year, while pre-owned unit sales were down 21.9%.
  • Gross margins for new unit sales continue to be challenged, dropping to 12.2% from 15.4% in the same quarter last year.
  • The company is dealing with inflated new major unit inventories and a high interest rate environment, which are impacting financial performance.
  • RumbleON Inc (RMBL) had to make a reduction in force of approximately 10% as part of its cost optimization efforts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you comment on the overall environment, sales trends, and inventory levels?
A: Michael Kennedy, CEO: The volume is down as expected due to a tough macro environment and high interest rates. New inventory levels are heavy, but we are making progress and expect to reduce new inventories by $60 million by year-end.

Q: What is the impact of the cost savings program?
A: Michael Kennedy, CEO: The $15 million savings in the back half of 2024 will annualize to $30 million. This is incremental to previous cost-cutting measures.

Q: How is the elevated new vehicle inventory affecting your ability to bring in more used vehicles?
A: Michael Kennedy, CEO: The high new inventory levels have pressured gross margins but have not significantly impacted our ability to acquire pre-owned units. We expect to align new inventory levels by year-end.

Q: What are the startup costs and financing methods for the new Houston pre-owned center?
A: Michael Kennedy, CEO: The capital outlay for the Houston project is minimal. Inventory is financed through normal channels, including floor plan financing.

Q: How would a reduction in interest rates impact your business?
A: Michael Kennedy, CEO: Lower interest rates would positively impact customer sentiment and showroom activity. Tiffany Kice, CFO: A 25 basis point reduction would save approximately $1 million annually, though the impact would not be immediate.

Q: Why are you confident in achieving Vision 2026 despite current challenges?
A: Michael Kennedy, CEO: We have opportunities to optimize costs, grow the pre-owned business, and pursue acquisitions. The team is aligned and excited about the strategy.

Q: What drove the sequential inventory levels from Q1 to Q2?
A: Michael Kennedy, CEO: Q2 typically absorbs a heavy inflow of seasonal products, particularly watercraft. We are focused on reducing new inventory levels by year-end.

Q: How did the CDK outage impact your reported results?
A: Michael Kennedy, CEO: The impact was minimal as our dealer management system is not connected to CDK. Manual workarounds were implemented for affected platforms.

Q: What is the outlook for top-line trends for the rest of the year?
A: Michael Kennedy, CEO: We are not providing specific guidance but expect similar challenges as in the first half due to the macro environment and inflated inventories.

Q: What product lines and brands are you exiting?
A: Michael Kennedy, CEO: We have exited most of the marine business and several niche products. We have also made micro decisions to exit certain brands in specific stores.

