Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

R1 RCM Inc (RCM, Financial) reported strong operational results with approximately $628 million in revenue and $156 million in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter.

The company successfully onboarded over 1,900 associates for its largest new end-to-end customer, indicating strong operational execution.

Integration of Acclara is progressing well, with the company ahead of its integration timeline and confident in achieving synergy objectives.

R1 RCM Inc (RCM) continues to expand its customer base and cross-sell within its core customer base, adding several million dollars in additional annual revenue.

The company is leveraging advanced technologies, including Generative AI and Intelligent Automation, to transform work processes and improve efficiency, such as reducing clinical appeals processing time by 75%.

Negative Points

The company faced disruptions due to cyberattacks on Change Healthcare and Ascension, impacting financial results and operations.

R1 RCM Inc (RCM) incurred $4 million in incremental operational expenses in Q2 related to the cyberattacks, with additional costs expected throughout the year.

The Ascension cyberattack is expected to delay $75 million to $95 million in revenue from the second half of 2024 into the first half of 2025.

The company will incur $10 million to $15 million in incremental costs in the second half of the year due to the Ascension outage, driven by overtime and additional labor.

R1 RCM Inc (RCM) is not providing guidance for 2024 due to the pending take-private transaction, creating uncertainty for investors.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial impact of the Ascension cyberattack?

A: Jennifer Williams, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, explained that the full-year revenue impact of the Ascension outage is expected to be between $75 million to $95 million. Most of this impact will be a delay in timing of revenue from the second half of 2024 into the first half of 2025. Additionally, they expect to incur $10 million to $15 million in incremental costs in the second half of the year, primarily driven by overtime and incremental labor to assist in the backlog of paperwork created from manual processing.

Q: How is the integration of Acclara progressing?

A: Lee Rivas, Chief Executive Officer, stated that the integration of Acclara is progressing well and is either at or ahead of the integration timeline. The company remains confident in achieving the stated synergy objectives and is actively meeting with the Acclara customer base to explore additional cross-selling opportunities.

Q: What are the key growth areas for R1 RCM?

A: Lee Rivas highlighted that the company continues to execute on its growth plan, including new modular bookings and expanding opportunities in the end-to-end pipeline. They are also gaining traction with their functional model through successful onboardings, new bookings, and continued interest in this solution. Additionally, they are leveraging their data, scale, and expertise to develop new products and ways to serve their customers.

Q: Can you elaborate on the technology advancements and their impact?

A: Lee Rivas mentioned that the company is focused on AI assistance, AI-infused task automation, and enhanced self-service. For example, their automated clinical appeals application has reduced the time spent by team members by 75%, from one hour down to 15 minutes. They also continue to add task automation to complex problems in revenue cycles, such as prior authorization, which has the potential to save providers up to $20 billion annually in the long term.

Q: What are the financial highlights for the second quarter?

A: Jennifer Williams reported that the company delivered solid results with revenue of $627.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $156.1 million. Total revenue grew by 12% year-over-year, primarily driven by the contribution of Acclara and continued growth in the Modular business. Despite the impact of recent disruptions, the underlying business continues to perform ahead of expectations.

Q: How is R1 RCM addressing the impacts of recent cyberattacks?

A: Lee Rivas explained that the company demonstrated significant operational agility and scale in response to recent events. They implemented downtime procedures across all functions during the outage and have brought in additional resources to assist in backlog resolution. The company believes that their dedicated approach to operational continuity and recovery bolsters their position as the leading revenue cycle partner in the industry.

Q: What are the company's priorities for the second half of the year?

A: Lee Rivas stated that the company's priorities include operational execution, growth, and executing on their technology roadmap. They are focused on onboarding new customers, integrating Acclara, and expanding their customer base. Additionally, they are continuing to develop their platform, AI, and automation technologies to drive down costs, improve revenue yield, and enhance patient satisfaction.

Q: How is the company's liquidity position?

A: Jennifer Williams reported that the company's liquidity remains strong with approximately $682 million at the end of June, both from cash on the balance sheet and borrowing capacity on their revolver. They generated $36.8 million in cash from operations for the quarter and have a net debt of $2.1 billion.

