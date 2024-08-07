Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT, Financial) achieved record revenue growth for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased substantially despite industry-wide challenges.

The acquisition of Noble House and Wondersign contributed approximately $57 million in GMV.

GigaCloud Marketplace GMV surpassed $1 billion for the first time in the 12 months ended June 30.

The company was added to the Russell 2000 Index through recent reconstitution.

Negative Points

Average buyer spend decreased slightly compared to Q1 due to an influx of new buyers with lower initial trading volumes.

Gross margin percentage contracted slightly due to increased delivery costs and temporary spikes in ocean freight rates.

Total operating expenses increased significantly to $49 million from $17 million, driven by higher staffing costs and infrastructure development.

Selling and marketing expenses rose to $19 million from $10 million, driven by higher staffing-related costs and advertising expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased to $26 million from $7 million, primarily due to share-based awards and higher professional service fees.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more detail on what drove the better-than-expected revenue in Q2?

A: The integration of Noble House, particularly their strong outdoor section, significantly contributed to our SKU portfolio, adding approximately $57 million in GMV. This was a major factor in our outperformance. - Kwok Hei Lau, CFO

Q: What factors could help you achieve the higher end of your Q3 revenue guidance?

A: Both the continued integration of Noble House and the organic growth of our B2B marketplace will be key drivers. We have incorporated these factors into our Q3 projections. - Kwok Hei Lau, CFO

Q: How should we think about gross margins for Q3 and Q4 given the changing freight rates?

A: Freight rates are gradually normalizing, and we have a fixed rate contract in place, which should mitigate significant margin compression. - Kwok Hei Lau, CFO

Q: How long until 100% of Noble House SKUs are available on the marketplace, and what impact will this have on revenue?

A: We plan to gradually open up more SKUs to the marketplace while maintaining strong relationships with existing B2C channels. We expect incremental revenue growth as more SKUs become available. - Iman Schrock, President

Q: Why is there a sequential revenue decline projected for Q3?

A: Noble House has strong seasonality with significant contributions in Q2 due to outdoor furniture sales. Additionally, the furniture industry is facing strong headwinds, so we are cautious in our growth projections. - Lei Wu, CEO

Q: Can you explain the increase in stock-based awards and if we should expect the same in future quarters?

A: The majority of stock-based compensation is concentrated in Q2 and is performance-based. The increase is due to the rise in stock price and the CEO's compensation for 2023 performance. - Lei Wu, CEO

Q: What is enabling you to outperform the category by such a large margin?

A: Our unique business model provides better efficiency in the supply chain, and our management quality also contributes to our outperformance. - Lei Wu, CEO

Q: How has the optimization of new warehouses improved over time?

A: It typically takes 4 to 6 months for a new leased facility to become fully operational, including racking, shelving, and staffing. - Iman Schrock, President

Q: What are your current thoughts on strategic M&A?

A: We focus on opportunities that can grow our ecosystem volume or expand its reach, as demonstrated by our acquisitions of Noble House and Wondersign. - Lei Wu, CEO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.