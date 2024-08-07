Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK, Financial) achieved strong margin performance in Q3 due to accelerated cost-saving actions.

The company expects $100 million in savings in the second half of the year and $120 million in incremental savings next year.

Lifecycle services saw a strong quarter with organic sales up over 11% year-over-year.

Total ARR for the company was up a strong 17% this quarter.

Adjusted EPS of $2.71 exceeded expectations, driven by better revenue, mix, and cost-saving actions.

Negative Points

Order growth continued to ramp at a slower-than-expected pace.

Q3 orders were up only low single digits year-over-year and sequentially, with weaker end-user demand.

Organic sales in the software & control segment declined over 31% year-over-year.

Sales in discrete industries were down high single digits versus prior year, with significant declines in automotive and semiconductor sectors.

The company reduced its fiscal year '24 guidance due to a more gradual pace of orders growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the $250 million in cost savings and how it relates to incentive compensation for 2025?

A: The $250 million is a year-over-year benefit from productivity and cost-saving actions. We expect the bonus expense next year to be between $160 million and $170 million, which, along with merit increases, will largely offset the $250 million in savings.

Q: Can you provide more color on your comment about continued order growth into next year despite manufacturers pausing capacity additions?

A: We expect low single-digit sequential order growth in Q4 and into fiscal year '25. Inventories at distributors and machine builders are depleting, but we are seeing weaker conditions in end markets like automotive and food and beverage. However, we will be lapping low order rates from this fiscal year, which should provide a tailwind.

Q: Why are you estimating lower margins in Q4 compared to Q3 despite cost-saving actions?

A: The mix in Q3 was more favorable than expected, particularly in software & control, which saw better Logix sales. We don't expect an additional ramp-up in Q4 for Logix sales, and we anticipate less favorable mix in intelligent devices and lifecycle services.

Q: How should we view Q4 as a jumping-off point for fiscal year '25?

A: Orders and sales are aligning more closely, similar to pre-COVID levels. We expect continued gradual sequential increases in orders into next year, and we will provide more detail in November.

Q: How is the destocking situation outside of North America?

A: In North America, inventory levels at distributors have reduced significantly. However, in China, inventory remains stubbornly high due to weaker end market demand. In Europe, we have higher direct business with machine builders, and their inventory levels are also gradually decreasing.

Q: Can you quantify the revenue impact of inventory destocking in your full-year guidance?

A: While we haven't given a specific figure, the impact is in the hundreds of millions of dollars. It has been a larger factor than the business won from investments in North America.

Q: Why is your free cash flow conversion guide coming down with the revenue guide?

A: We expected a noticeable reduction in our inventory levels in the second half of the year, which has not materialized as quickly as anticipated. This slower reduction in inventory is a significant factor in our revised free cash flow conversion guidance.

Q: When did you start noticing CapEx reductions and project delays at customers?

A: We observed weaker CapEx spend in food and beverage and automotive around new capacity in the last quarter. This trend has continued, with customers pausing new capacity investments due to factors like consumer demand, interest rates, and policy uncertainty.

Q: How should we think about the ratability of cost actions benefiting the P&L next year?

A: The restructuring benefits are more front-loaded in the first half of the year, while additional margin expansion benefits are more second half-loaded. We will provide more detailed calendarization in November.

Q: Can you explain the structural versus temporary components of your margin expansion and productivity actions?

A: The actions are primarily structural, aimed at integrating capabilities and driving out inefficiencies. These include headcount reductions and actions to reduce cost of goods sold, which will yield benefits this year and into next year.

