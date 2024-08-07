Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Lyft Inc (LYFT, Financial) achieved GAAP profitability for the first time in its history during Q2 2024.

Driver and rider engagement hit all-time highs, with the most new drivers since 2019 and a significant increase in women and nonbinary drivers.

The company saw a record 23.7 million quarterly active riders, up over 10% year over year.

Lyft Media revenue grew more than 70% year over year, with significant new brand partnerships.

The California Supreme Court upheld Prop 22, protecting the independence of drivers, which is a positive development for the gig economy model.

Negative Points

Insurance costs remain high, impacting the cost of revenue, which was $812 million, up 37% year over year.

Operating expenses increased to $556 million, driven by sales and marketing incentives.

The company faces challenges with primetime or surge pricing, which remains a disliked feature among riders.

There is a potential headwind from lower primetime surcharges impacting gross bookings.

The company is still navigating the complexities of balancing incentives between drivers and riders to maintain marketplace health.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk more about how the economics will work on Price Lock? What kind of use cases you anticipate? And generally, what gives you the confidence in rolling this out? And does it play into the 3Q outlook if at all?

A: (David Risher, CEO) Price Lock allows riders to pay a subscription fee to lock in a consistent price for specific routes, reducing variability. The exact economics are still being finalized, but it will be under $5. This feature is expected to drive growth by providing predictability and is included in our forecast. Early tests show positive results, and it’s available now in the Lyft app.

Q: Can you provide more color on insurance costs and the expected moderation in renewal rates?

A: (Erin Brewer, CFO) We have made significant progress in reducing accident frequency and improving settlement outcomes, which is being recognized in our renewal rates. While I can't provide specific numbers as negotiations are ongoing, we expect the rate of premium increase to be lower than last year. This is reflected in our full-year guidance.

Q: How are you balancing marketplace dynamics with record high supply and driver hours?

A: (Erin Brewer, CFO) We have seen increased driver engagement due to initiatives like the driver earnings commitment. On the rider side, investments in product launches and activations have led to increased new riders and retention. This balanced approach gives us confidence in our future investments.

Q: Can you expand on the impact of Primetime reductions and Price Lock on your Q4 guidance?

A: (Erin Brewer, CFO) Primetime reductions are a sign of a healthy marketplace and will continue into Q3. This will impact gross bookings per ride, but we expect gross bookings to grow slightly faster than rides. For Q4, we anticipate a slight increase in rides due to seasonal factors like lower bike rides.

Q: What are your thoughts on the long-term growth drivers and the trajectory of the mid-teens CAGR guidance?

A: (David Risher, CEO) We are focused on long-term growth driven by customer obsession, innovation, and partnerships. We see a steady trajectory for the mid-teens CAGR, supported by new products like Price Lock and strong partnerships. We are confident in our guidance through 2027.

Q: Can you discuss the technology and readiness for working with autonomous vehicle (AV) partners?

A: (David Risher, CEO) We have significant experience and technology in place for AV integration, including API-level integration and fleet management capabilities. We are well-positioned to commercialize AVs at scale and are in active discussions with potential partners.

Q: How are you addressing the challenge of sustaining growth as you get bigger?

A: (David Risher, CEO) We see significant opportunities in geographical expansion, new segments like Women+ Connect, and partnerships. Our focus on customer obsession and innovation will drive growth. We are confident in our ability to sustain growth and meet our targets.

Q: Can you provide more details on the strong performance in Canada and its impact on overall growth?

A: (Erin Brewer, CFO) While Canada is growing, it represents a smaller portion of our overall business. The strong performance in Canada is driven by our customer-obsessed approach and innovation. Toronto is now our eighth-largest market, and we see continued growth potential.

Q: How are you managing capital allocation and stock-based compensation?

A: (Erin Brewer, CFO) We remain on track with our target for stock-based compensation and are focused on investing in areas that drive profitable growth. As we generate higher levels of free cash flow, we will have more optionality for capital allocation.

Q: What are the drivers behind the 10x increase in in-app advertising revenue?

A: (David Risher, CEO) The growth is driven by our large audience, first-party data, and high engagement. Our new video ad units and partnerships with major brands are contributing to this growth. We expect this to be a very large business and are investing behind it.

