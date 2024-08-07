Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Mixed Results Amid Strategic Shifts

Net income surges while overall revenue declines, as Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) navigates market challenges and prepares for future growth.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $627 million, down 3.7% sequentially and 2.5% year over year.
  • Credit-Adjusted EBITDA: $191 million, up 2.9% sequentially and down 11.2% year over year.
  • Net Income: $86.6 million, up 63.4% sequentially and 14.4% year over year.
  • Direct-to-Consumer Revenue: $173.7 million, up 1.3% sequentially and 5.1% year over year.
  • Bingo Blitz Revenue: $155.7 million, down 1.2% sequentially and 0.4% year over year.
  • June's Journey Revenue: $74.6 million, down 2.6% sequentially and up 1.9% year over year.
  • Slotomania Revenue: $133.8 million, down 1.2% sequentially and 7.5% year over year.
  • Cost of Revenue: Decreased 5.7% year over year.
  • R&D Expenses: Increased 0.3% year over year.
  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: Increased 20% year over year, declined 11% sequentially.
  • G&A Expenses: Declined 35.1% year over year.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Investments: Approximately $1.1 billion as of June 30.
  • Average DPU: Declined 3.6% sequentially and 2.9% year over year to 298,000.
  • Average DAU: Decreased 8% sequentially and 5.8% year over year to 8.1 million.
  • ARPDAU: Increased 4.9% sequentially and 2.4% year over year to $0.85.
  • Capital Expenditure Guidance: Revised to $95 million to $100 million for the year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK, Financial) reported a net income of $86.6 million, up 63.4% sequentially and 14.4% year over year.
  • Direct-to-consumer revenue grew by 5.1% year over year, led by Bingo Blitz.
  • Governor of Poker 3 has shown consistent growth quarter over quarter since its acquisition.
  • The company plans to launch a new game, Claire's Chronicles, in Q2 of 2025, which is expected to drive future growth.
  • Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has a strong liquidity position with approximately $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Negative Points

  • Overall revenue for the quarter was $627 million, down 3.7% sequentially and 2.5% year over year.
  • Slotomania revenue declined by 7.5% year over year, indicating challenges in stabilizing the game.
  • June's Journey experienced delays in feature launches, impacting its revenue performance.
  • Sales and marketing expenses increased by 20% year over year, primarily due to increased performance marketing spend.
  • Average Daily Active Users (DAU) decreased by 8% sequentially and 5.8% year over year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the sequential declines in social casino and Bingo games? How much of this is due to seasonality, macro factors, or game-specific issues? Also, any strategic shifts between M&A and funding new games?
A: Craig Abrahams, President and CFO: There is some seasonality from Q1 to Q2. Bingo Blitz was flattish year over year, with positive trends into Q3. Slotomania is focused on stabilization with new marketing and licensing agreements. June's Journey faced delays but is expected to ramp up. Robert Antokol, CEO: We are focusing more on M&A for future growth, but Wooga studio's new game launch is an exception due to its innovative potential.

Q: What is the timing for integrating content from the IGT licensing deal into your casino games? Also, has the free-to-play sweepstakes category impacted your social casino titles?
A: Craig Abrahams, President and CFO: We aim to integrate new content by the end of this year and into next year across Slotomania, House of Fun, and Caesars Casino. The sweepstakes market, while adjacent, is more akin to gambling products and may have some impact on the social casino market.

Q: Can you discuss the M&A pipeline and seller expectations compared to a year or two ago?
A: Craig Abrahams, President and CFO: Our M&A strategy remains unchanged. We see ourselves as a consolidator in the industry, focusing on adding high-growth titles to drive growth in 2026 and beyond.

Q: With revenues down in the first half, can you comment on the broader market health and customer acquisition landscape?
A: Robert Antokol, CEO: The market is challenging, but we see growth opportunities in certain games and future titles. M&A remains a key growth strategy. Nir Korczak, CMO: We focus on long-term ROI and see opportunities for growth, especially in new acquisitions and leading games.

Q: Will performance marketing spend continue to ramp up in the second half and into 2025? Is there anything compelling in the ad tech ecosystem?
A: Nir Korczak, CMO: The landscape is dynamic, and we continuously look for new opportunities. We are optimizing and shifting budgets to areas with growth potential, but it's hard to predict exact future trends.

Q: Can you quantify how much of the G&A decline was one-time? What does this line item look like going forward?
A: Craig Abrahams, President and CFO: G&A has been managed over the last 24 months. Any adjustments are likely one-time in nature, and we aim to keep it stable.

Q: What is happening with the decline in Solitaire Grand Harvest, and what are you doing to get it back on track?
A: Craig Abrahams, President and CFO: There is volatility quarter to quarter. We are investing in D2C and new product features to support its growth.

Q: As you approach the 30% target for D2C mix, is there a new target?
A: Craig Abrahams, President and CFO: We are not changing our target at this time. D2C remains a differentiator and a key part of our M&A strategy.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the IGT partnership and its content release timeline?
A: Craig Abrahams, President and CFO: The IGT licensing agreement will bring real-world content to Slotomania, Caesars Casino, and House of Fun by the end of this year and into next year, across all platforms.

Q: What are your expectations for Slotomania in the second half of the year given the new initiatives?
A: Craig Abrahams, President and CFO: We are focused on stabilizing Slotomania with new content and marketing initiatives. It remains the number one game in its category.

Q: Can you share early learnings from the streamlined management structure and marketing strategies shift?
A: Robert Antokol, CEO: It's early to see significant impacts, but we observe different strategies between games, which is advantageous. Regarding market performance, the industry has matured, and operational excellence will be key for future growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.