Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN, Financial) exceeded its revenue guidance for Q2 2024, reporting $13.6 million in revenue.

The company achieved a GAAP gross margin of 61.4%, slightly above the guided range.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) has a strong balance sheet with $130.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt.

The recent acquisition of Acroname is expected to enhance Valens' position in the industrial and audio-video markets.

The VS6320 chipset has seen significant adoption, with over 50 customers developing products based on it, and mass production started in July 2024.

Negative Points

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) experienced a significant reduction in audio-video revenue compared to the previous year, attributed to high inventory levels and macroeconomic weakness.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $8.9 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $4.6 million in Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q2 2024 was $5.2 million, higher than the loss of $0.8 million in Q2 2023.

The company's inventory levels remain high, although they have been reducing over the past five quarters.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) provided a cautious outlook for Q3 2024, with expected revenues of $14.7 million to $15.4 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.3 million to $6.8 million.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How far are you from bottoming out inventory, and what is the expected shape of recovery for the second half of the year, particularly in Q4?

A: We are seeing a trend of reducing inventory and consumption in line with our long-term goals. We are optimistic about achieving a reasonable number of inventory days soon.

Q: How confident are you in reaching the milestones required for the Acroname deal, and can you provide any details on the new product development?

A: While there is always uncertainty, we are seeing positive signs. However, we refrain from providing long-term forecasts but remain optimistic about achieving the milestones.

Q: What type of applications do you see first adoption for the new VS6320 audio-video product, and when do you expect these revenues to start contributing?

A: The first applications are in huddle rooms and small to medium-sized conference rooms. We also see significant interest in industrial applications. We already have orders and expect deliveries in the second half of this year, with a ramp-up in 2025.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of the Acroname acquisition on your financials and future growth?

A: The acquisition of Acroname, which closed on May 31, 2024, is expected to contribute $1.2 million to $1.4 million in revenue for Q3. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our strategy to support non-organic growth through synergistic acquisitions.

Q: What are the current challenges in the audio-video markets, and how do you plan to address them?

A: We are experiencing a significant reduction in audio-video revenue due to macroeconomic weakness and high inventory levels among customers. However, we remain bullish on the medium and long-term prospects and expect the VS6320-based products to drive new revenue growth.

Q: How is the automotive business performing, and what are the prospects for the VA7000 chipset?

A: Our automotive business is stable, with the VA6000 chipsets used in Mercedes-Benz systems. We are progressing with the VA7000 chipset, which complies with the MIPI A-PHY standard, and have received encouraging feedback from global automotive OEMs.

Q: Can you discuss the significance of the partnership with Good Way Technology?

A: The partnership with Good Way Technology leverages our VS6320 in combination with Synaptics DisplayLink technology to offer simplified, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for the video conferencing market, opening the door for integration into reasonably priced meeting rooms.

Q: What are the trends in the machine vision and industrial verticals, and how is Valens positioned?

A: We are entering the machine vision market with our VS6320 and VA7000 chipsets, targeting IPC-based and embedded vision segments. Our solutions offer higher bandwidth and robustness to electromagnetic interference, positioning us well in this growing market.

Q: How is Valens addressing the growth of AI in various industries?

A: Valens' high-performance connectivity solutions are instrumental in enabling AI-driven applications in automotive, machine vision, and video conferencing industries, particularly those requiring real-time operations and uncompressed, error-free data transmission.

Q: What is the financial outlook for the third quarter of 2024?

A: We expect Q3 revenues to be in the range of $14.7 million to $15.4 million, with gross margins between 52% to 53%. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $6.8 million to $6.3 million.

