Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP, Financial) maintains a strong liquidity position with $1.5 billion of cash at the holding company and $1.6 billion at the funds.

The company successfully refinanced its 2025 notes, pushing the next maturity to May 2026.

Automotive segment EBITDA improved slightly due to cost-cutting efforts despite reduced consumer spending.

The company continues to make progress in its transformation plan, with 25 signed leases that are expected to contribute to future revenue.

Pharma segment's adjusted EBITDA improved by $3 million compared to the prior year, driven by higher prescription growth.

Negative Points

Net Asset Value (NAV) declined by $969 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to underperformance in the Investment segment.

Energy segment's EBITDA dropped significantly to $46 million in Q2 2024 from $173 million in Q2 2023, mainly due to lower refining margins and a fire at the Wynnewood refinery.

Automotive segment net sales and other revenues decreased by $42 million compared to the prior year quarter.

Food Packaging's adjusted EBITDA decreased by $5 million year-over-year, driven by a weaker mix of business and lower margins.

Real Estate segment's adjusted EBITDA decreased by $1 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to reduced sales of single-family homes.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide additional thoughts on the fund's positioning and recent market volatility?

A: Andrew Teno, President and CEO: The markets are volatile, and we maintain a hedged position while believing in our long-term activist strategy. Our significant holdings, such as Southwest Gas, AEP, Caesars, IFF, and Bausch, have strong fundamentals and catalysts that we believe will outperform over time.

Q: Where do you think you are in the turnaround of the auto business?

A: Andrew Teno, President and CEO: We are in the early stages of the turnaround. EBITDA margins in the service business are currently around 4-4.5%, but we aim to reach closer to 10% over the long term. This will involve cost-cutting, market improvements, and real estate efforts to fill empty leases.

Q: What caused the $200 million decrease in cash at the holding company?

A: Andrew Teno, President and CEO: The decrease was primarily due to the payment of two distributions in the quarter, which is a timing issue as we don't pay out a distribution in the first quarter but pay two in the second.

Q: Can you clarify the situation with food packaging and the impact of softening demand?

A: Ted Papapostolou, CFO: Volumes were flat, but margins decreased due to pricing softening. The $5 million EBITDA drop was mainly due to the loss of high-margin fiber sales to Russia, which were replaced by lower-margin business.

Q: Is there room for improvement in North America's food packaging margins, and would consolidation help?

A: Ted Papapostolou, CFO: North America faces high waste levels, and we are working on a capital plan to modernize equipment to reduce waste. This could be capital-intensive and may require additional funding, but it is still in the planning stages.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.