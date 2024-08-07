Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: A Mixed Bag of Performance Across Segments

Despite strong liquidity and some segment improvements, Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) faces challenges in its energy and investment segments.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • NAV: Decreased by $969 million from the prior quarter.
  • Cash Position: $1.5 billion at the holding company and $1.6 billion at the funds.
  • Investment Segment Return: Negative 8.1% for the quarter.
  • Energy Segment EBITDA: $46 million for Q2 '24 compared to $173 million in Q2 '23.
  • Refining Margin per Throughput Barrel: $10.94 in Q2 '24 compared to $18.21 in Q2 '23.
  • Average Realized Gas Prices for UAN: Decreased by 15% to $268 per ton.
  • Average Realized Gas Prices for Ammonia: Decreased by 26% to $520 per ton.
  • Automotive Segment Net Sales: Decreased by $42 million compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Automotive Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Improved by $2 million compared to Q2 '23.
  • Real Estate Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased by $1 million compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Food Packaging Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased by $5 million compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Home Fashions Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased by $1 million compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Pharma Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Improved by $3 million compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Liquidity: Holding company had cash and investment in the funds of $4.4 billion; subsidiaries had cash and revolver availability of $1.1 billion.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP, Financial) maintains a strong liquidity position with $1.5 billion of cash at the holding company and $1.6 billion at the funds.
  • The company successfully refinanced its 2025 notes, pushing the next maturity to May 2026.
  • Automotive segment EBITDA improved slightly due to cost-cutting efforts despite reduced consumer spending.
  • The company continues to make progress in its transformation plan, with 25 signed leases that are expected to contribute to future revenue.
  • Pharma segment's adjusted EBITDA improved by $3 million compared to the prior year, driven by higher prescription growth.

Negative Points

  • Net Asset Value (NAV) declined by $969 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to underperformance in the Investment segment.
  • Energy segment's EBITDA dropped significantly to $46 million in Q2 2024 from $173 million in Q2 2023, mainly due to lower refining margins and a fire at the Wynnewood refinery.
  • Automotive segment net sales and other revenues decreased by $42 million compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Food Packaging's adjusted EBITDA decreased by $5 million year-over-year, driven by a weaker mix of business and lower margins.
  • Real Estate segment's adjusted EBITDA decreased by $1 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to reduced sales of single-family homes.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide additional thoughts on the fund's positioning and recent market volatility?
A: Andrew Teno, President and CEO: The markets are volatile, and we maintain a hedged position while believing in our long-term activist strategy. Our significant holdings, such as Southwest Gas, AEP, Caesars, IFF, and Bausch, have strong fundamentals and catalysts that we believe will outperform over time.

Q: Where do you think you are in the turnaround of the auto business?
A: Andrew Teno, President and CEO: We are in the early stages of the turnaround. EBITDA margins in the service business are currently around 4-4.5%, but we aim to reach closer to 10% over the long term. This will involve cost-cutting, market improvements, and real estate efforts to fill empty leases.

Q: What caused the $200 million decrease in cash at the holding company?
A: Andrew Teno, President and CEO: The decrease was primarily due to the payment of two distributions in the quarter, which is a timing issue as we don't pay out a distribution in the first quarter but pay two in the second.

Q: Can you clarify the situation with food packaging and the impact of softening demand?
A: Ted Papapostolou, CFO: Volumes were flat, but margins decreased due to pricing softening. The $5 million EBITDA drop was mainly due to the loss of high-margin fiber sales to Russia, which were replaced by lower-margin business.

Q: Is there room for improvement in North America's food packaging margins, and would consolidation help?
A: Ted Papapostolou, CFO: North America faces high waste levels, and we are working on a capital plan to modernize equipment to reduce waste. This could be capital-intensive and may require additional funding, but it is still in the planning stages.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.