The ODP Corp (ODP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Initiatives

Despite a challenging quarter, The ODP Corp (ODP) focuses on strategic growth and shareholder returns.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $1.7 billion, down 10% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $33 million, compared to $67 million last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $57 million, compared to $95 million last year.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $20 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $48 million, or $1.22 per diluted share last year.
  • Capital Expenditures: $19 million, compared to $17 million last year.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $5 million.
  • ODP Business Solutions Revenue: $917 million, down 8% year-over-year.
  • Office Depot Revenue: $800 million, down 12% year-over-year.
  • Comparable Store Sales: Down 6.5% year-over-year.
  • Veyer Third-Party Revenue: $10 million.
  • Veyer Third-Party EBITDA: $4 million, up 17% year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchases: Over $140 million in the quarter, $190 million year-to-date.
  • Updated 2024 Revenue Guidance: At least $7 billion.
  • Updated 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $310 million to $350 million.
  • Updated 2024 Adjusted Operating Income Guidance: $200 million to $240 million.
  • Updated 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance: $4.25 to $5 per share.
  • Updated 2024 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance: Approximately $200 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • The ODP Corp (ODP, Financial) has initiated several strategic growth initiatives, including five major business process improvement projects expected to drive significant growth and profitability in 2025 and beyond.
  • Veyer, the company's supply chain business, continues to show strong progress, attracting new third-party customer relationships and driving healthy increases in external EBITDA.
  • The company has repurchased over $140 million of stock during the quarter, demonstrating a strong focus on capital allocation and shareholder return.
  • Project Core, an enterprise-wide initiative, is on track to achieve annualized run rate savings of at least $100 million, significantly improving the company's position for future growth.
  • The ODP Corp (ODP) has a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, ending the quarter with total liquidity of $831 million, allowing flexibility to invest in core business and return capital to shareholders.

Negative Points

  • The company's performance in the second quarter was below expectations, impacted by ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and a challenging business environment.
  • Revenue for the quarter was down about 10% compared to last year's second quarter, primarily driven by lower sales in Office Depot and ODP Business Solutions.
  • GAAP operating income in the quarter was only slightly positive, with adjusted operating income significantly lower than the previous year.
  • The company faced delays in onboarding new customers and customer losses, impacting the ability to regain stronger top-line traction.
  • The weaker macroeconomic environment reduced consumer and business spending, resulting in lower demand and creating headwinds in efforts to drive better revenue traction.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What has been the delay in onboarding some of the enterprise customers that you announced as having won a couple of quarters ago? Is it an issue on your end or customer-related? Also, could you give more color on the customer that you lost? Was it an existing customer or a pipeline customer? And is there any risk of further loss out of the pipeline? Lastly, what gives you confidence in the pipeline for the back half of the year and your ability to convert against that?
A: (D. Anthony Scaglione, CFO) Customers are being more cautious, impacting our top line and delaying onboarding due to prioritizations or their own restructurings. Some wins were reprioritized by customers to stay with incumbents. We are focused on weekly deal reviews and seeing early signs of improvement. (Gerry Smith, CEO) We are working on trajectory-changing deals, including a significant new agreement for Veyer that could nearly double its top line from the prior year.

Q: How much is the more intense competitive landscape playing into the shortfall expected in the back half? How would you divide it between the challenging macro environment and the competitive landscape?
A: (Gerry Smith, CEO) The softness is primarily due to macroeconomic conditions affecting both B2B and B2C customers, not increased competition. Customers are buying less due to layoffs and reduced spending. (D. Anthony Scaglione, CFO) It's a combination of longer close cycles, customers trading down, and delayed big-ticket purchases, all happening simultaneously.

Q: What needs to happen to reverse the significant erosion in gross margin from the last couple of quarters?
A: (D. Anthony Scaglione, CFO) Project Core actions will begin to show benefits in the back half of the year. Stabilizing the top line and new volume from significant deals, like the one just announced for Veyer, will help improve gross margins.

Q: What have you seen in the laptop category? What percentage of your laptop sales in the last couple of months have been AI-enabled laptops?
A: (D. Anthony Scaglione, CFO) Demand for AI-enabled laptops is expected to drive a meaningful refresh cycle over the next 6-12 months. Most of our sales are in laptops rather than traditional desktops.

Q: What have you seen so far early in the back-to-school holiday season? Has it been a continuation of the trends experienced in the second quarter?
A: (D. Anthony Scaglione, CFO) It's early, but we are well-positioned with our teacher and school supply lists, Dormify dorm room accessories, and other initiatives. The environment is competitive, but we are encouraged by our inventory and product offerings.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.