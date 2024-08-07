Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $82 million, reflecting strong reliability and planned maintenance execution.

Retail and logistics segments continued to deliver steady earnings, with same-store fuel and merchandise sales growth of 1.3% and 1.8%, respectively.

Completion of the Billings maintenance positions the company to push utilization rates in the third quarter to meet market demand.

Growth initiatives are progressing well, including the renewable hydrotreater conversion in Hawaii and the renewable fuel cogeneration project.

The company further reduced its cost of debt capital and repurchased more than $65 million of its stock, maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Negative Points

Refining segment's adjusted EBITDA decreased to $60 million from $81 million in the first quarter.

The Southern Rockies market has been less attractive due to excess mid-continent inventories pressuring markets like Denver and Rapid City.

Third quarter operating costs in Billings will reflect an incremental $7 million to $8 million related to maintenance activities on the coker unit.

Net cash used in operations during the second quarter totaled $5 million, including a $61 million working capital outflow.

The West Coast margin environment is challenging due to material increases in renewable diesel into the market and consistent exports of conventional petroleum diesel.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are your thoughts on Singapore margins given recent Asia demand trends?

A: William Monteleone, President and CEO: Singapore margins are hovering between $11 and $13 a barrel, which we consider mid-cycle. Supply side support is present due to negative gross margins for simpler refineries in Asia. Limited exports from China and global arbitrage are also influencing margins.

Q: Can you provide an update on capital returns and share repurchases?

A: William Monteleone, President and CEO: We will remain opportunistic with share repurchases, influenced by cash generation, outlook, share price relative to intrinsic value, and liquidity position. Our goal is to maximize shareholder returns.

Q: What are the plans for Billings refinery maintenance in 2025?

A: William Monteleone, President and CEO: We plan to turn around every major unit in Billings over 2024 and 2025, with an expected amortized turnaround cost of about $120 million over four to five years. The major focus for 2025 will be the cat cracker.

Q: Can you elaborate on the crack basis between Rockies and Gulf Coast and expectations for the second half?

A: William Monteleone, President and CEO: The Southern Rockies market is influenced by the Mid-Continent, with recent normalization in spreads. The Northern Rockies, served by rail, shows more pronounced demand seasonality. Overall, demand exceeds supply in the summer.

Q: What is the impact of the coker maintenance in Billings on Q3 2024 results?

A: William Monteleone, President and CEO: The coker maintenance is consistent with our plan and impacts OpEx, not CapEx. This maintenance is part of a typical 9 to 18-month cycle, and costs should be spread over that timeframe.

Q: How does West Coast crack exposure affect Hawaii's results?

A: William Monteleone, President and CEO: Hawaii has a smaller percentage influenced by the Pacific Northwest and Los Angeles markets, with Singapore being the main factor. Unusual weakness in West Coast margins is noted, but we are well-positioned to capture opportunities.

Q: What are your thoughts on M&A and retail business growth?

A: William Monteleone, President and CEO: We will continue to evaluate M&A opportunities, share repurchases, and organic projects. The M&A market is influenced by recent trends, but we expect a more rational framework as mid-cycle returns become evident.

Q: What is the availability of WCS on the West Coast with TMX starting up?

A: William Monteleone, President and CEO: We are seeing increased availability of Canadian grades along the West Coast. Our Washington refinery can receive both rail and waterborne cargoes, presenting new opportunities for our Hawaii business.

Q: Can you provide an update on Hawaii's renewable project?

A: William Monteleone, President and CEO: The $90 million project is on track for the second half of 2025. Major equipment has been ordered, and critical permits are awaited. The renewable cogen project is progressing towards a power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric.

