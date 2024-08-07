Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Occupancy rates increased year over year to 96.2%, indicating strong demand for high-quality communities.

Rental rates showed strong growth with an 8.4% increase for the total portfolio and 6.8% for the same property portfolio.

Total portfolio revenue growth for Q2 was 4.8%, with same-property revenue increasing by 7.6%.

FFO increased by 17.9% to $23.1 million, and AFFO per unit increased by 19%, driven by increased NOI and reduced financing costs.

Successful execution of refinancing strategy reduced the weighted average interest rate by six basis points to 3.37%, benefiting financing costs.

Negative Points

Dispositions during the quarter negatively impacted revenue growth.

Occupancy in the Greater Vancouver area saw a small increase in vacancy year over year.

Fair value loss of $34.6 million due to an increase in cap rates, despite strong operational performance.

Turnover rates remain high in certain regions, which could impact stability.

CapEx spend has been lower than previous years, which might affect long-term value creation.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you elaborate on the flexible leasing strategy mentioned in your prepared remarks?

A: The strategy involves being dynamic with pricing and staying on top of market trends in different regions to maximize both occupancy and revenue.

Q: How are you thinking about occupancy trends for Q3, especially in the context of the foreign student visa cap?

A: We are optimistic and expect occupancy trends to be similar to previous years. We haven't seen any indications that the foreign student visa cap will significantly impact our portfolio.

Q: What drove the lower turnover spread this quarter compared to last?

A: The lower turnover spread was mainly driven by higher turnover in areas like Ottawa and Montreal, which are closer to post-secondary institutions. This resulted in more frequent lease renewals and smaller gains on lease.

Q: Are you seeing any changes in student demand in Ottawa similar to Montreal?

A: Student demand in Ottawa is trending normally and is on pace with last year and pre-pandemic years. Ottawa tends to see leasing activity a bit earlier than Montreal.

Q: What are your thoughts on the current transaction market and potential acquisition opportunities?

A: We are seeing some increased activity in the transaction market, but there remains a gap between vendor expectations and buyer willingness. We are open to deploying capital through joint ventures and are monitoring market conditions closely.

Q: How do you view the recent trends in rent growth and the potential impact of immigration on demand?

A: While the pace of rent growth may be moderating, we still expect market rents to grow at a healthy rate. Household formation continues to outpace new supply, suggesting ongoing upward pressure on rents.

Q: How much acquisition firepower do you have on your balance sheet currently?

A: We have roughly $360 million in acquisition capacity and prefer to use joint ventures to stretch this further. We also have a disposition program that could generate an additional $50 million in net proceeds.

Q: Are you considering entering any new markets?

A: Not at this time. We are focusing on opportunities in our core markets and would only consider new markets if there is a significant improvement in our cost of capital.

Q: What are your expectations for CapEx spend for the rest of the year?

A: CapEx spend will be lower than in 2023. This is partly due to the completion of many repositioning projects and a focus on maintaining a high return on investment for any new capital expenditures.

Q: How do you view the NCIB program going forward?

A: We will continue to use the NCIB program on a leverage-neutral basis, balancing share buybacks with other capital allocation opportunities.

