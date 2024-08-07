Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Economic Return and Increased Book Value

Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) reports a 4.5% economic return and a rise in book value per share for Q2 2024.

Summary
  • Economic Return: 4.5% non-annualized for the second quarter.
  • Book Value Per Share: Increased to $13.92 from $13.69 at March 31.
  • Adjusted Distributable Earnings (ADE) Per Share: Increased by $0.05 to $0.33 per share.
  • GAAP Net Income: $0.62 per share.
  • Credit Strategy GAAP Net Income: $0.80 per share.
  • Longbridge Segment GAAP Net Income: $0.05 per share.
  • Agency Strategy GAAP Net Income: $0.01 per share.
  • Longbridge Portfolio: Increased by 18% sequentially to $521 million.
  • Total Long Credit Portfolio: Decreased by 2.5% to $2.73 billion.
  • Total Long Agency RMBS Portfolio: Declined by 31% to $458 million.
  • Recourse Debt Equity Ratio: Decreased to 1.6 to 1 from 1.8 to 1.
  • Overall Debt to Equity Ratio: Ticked down to 8.2 to 1 from 8.3 to 1.
  • Cash and Unencumbered Assets: Totaled approximately $764 million, up from $732 million at March 31.
  • Non-QM Securitization: Completed in April, contributing to economic gains.
  • Longbridge Origination Volumes: $305 million across HECM and proprietary reverse mortgages, a nearly 50% increase from the previous quarter.
Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Ellington Financial Inc (EFC, Financial) generated an economic return of 4.5% non-annualized for the second quarter.
  • The company increased its adjusted distributable earnings per share by $0.05 to $0.33 per share.
  • Strong performance in the non-QM loan business, including a successful securitization in April, contributed significantly to the results.
  • Longbridge, EFC's reverse mortgage platform, delivered robust earnings driven by strong origination volumes and proprietary reverse mortgage loans.
  • EFC's diversified credit strategies, including residential transition loans, commercial mortgage loans, and non-agency RMBS, performed well and contributed to the overall positive results.

Negative Points

  • Gain on sale margins for Longbridge's HECM business compressed due to wider yield spreads in the HMBS securitization markets.
  • The percentage of delinquent loans in the residential mortgage loan portfolio increased slightly quarter over quarter.
  • Loans in non-accrual status and REO expenses continued to weigh on adjusted distributable earnings (ADE) in the second quarter.
  • The total long credit portfolio decreased by 2.5% to $2.73 billion as of June 30, driven by net sales of non-agency RMBS and non-QM loans.
  • The total long agency RMBS portfolio declined by 31% in the quarter to $458 million, reflecting a strategic shift away from lower-yielding sectors.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How would you characterize the level of capital deployment and its impact on ADE?
A: We have $565 million of unencumbered assets and close to $200 million in cash. If we leverage our credit assets to 2x, we could add several hundred million more in borrowings. Despite trimming lower-yielding assets, we have significant room to add leverage and optimize the balance sheet. (J. R. Herlihy, CFO)

Q: How does the portfolio benefit from a steeper yield curve if the Fed cuts rates?
A: We hedge across the curve to neutralize the impact of yield curve changes. A steeper yield curve could benefit our net interest margin if repo costs drop faster than the floating leg of our swaps. Additionally, lower short-term rates could support agency and non-QM mortgages. (Mark Tecotzky, Co-CIO)

Q: What is the outlook for HELOCs and closed-end seconds given current market conditions?
A: The opportunity is significant due to many low-rate first liens from 2020-2022. Even with a rate rally, the demand for HELOCs and closed-end seconds should remain strong unless rates drop significantly. We are well-positioned to benefit from this sector. (Mark Tecotzky, Co-CIO)

Q: Are you seeing opportunities in single asset, single borrower (SASB) securities?
A: Yes, we are focused on SASB, especially in distressed and lower dollar price segments. The yields are attractive, and we expect to allocate more capital to this area. (Mark Tecotzky, Co-CIO)

Q: How does market volatility affect your appetite for liquid assets versus proprietary loans?
A: We are opportunistic, balancing between securities and loans. In times of volatility, CUSIPs tend to offer immediate opportunities, but long-term, we expect proprietary loans to drive ADE. (Laurence Penn, CEO)

Q: What is your outlook on non-agency securities repo spreads and capital supply?
A: We've seen increased interest from banks in repo financing, especially for non-agency assets. Financing terms have improved, and we expect this trend to continue, benefiting our net interest margin. (Mark Tecotzky, Co-CIO)

Q: How do you manage credit performance and asset allocation in a potential recession?
A: We closely monitor data and adjust our underwriting criteria. Our residential focus and the potential for lower rates in a recession should support our portfolio's performance. (Mark Tecotzky, Co-CIO)

Q: What are your plans for capital management and dividend sustainability?
A: We aim to maintain the dividend at $0.13 per month. Our next significant move in capital management could be issuing unsecured debt, depending on market conditions. (Laurence Penn, CEO)

