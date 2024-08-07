Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX, Financial) reported net sales of $814 million for Q2 2024, up 33% compared to the prior year.

Siding sales grew by 30% due to a 22% increase in sales volume and a 6% rise in prices.

The company more than doubled its adjusted EBITDA, operating cash flow, and adjusted earnings per share compared to Q2 2023.

LPX's businesses operated safely, winning multiple industry safety awards and achieving an outstanding total incident rate of 0.6.

The company returned $120 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter.

Negative Points

OSB prices fell significantly at the end of Q2, which will impact Q3 earnings.

The company expects a seasonally weaker Q4, with a projected EBITDA drop from $100 million in Q3 to $70 million in Q4.

There were inefficiencies in the production of new products like the smooth SmartSide, impacting margins.

Increased selling and marketing expenses, with an additional $5 million year-over-year in Q2, are expected to continue.

The repair and remodel market is currently constrained due to high interest rates and economic uncertainty, impacting demand.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Q2 siding EBITDA margin was slightly above Q1 despite higher sales. Can you discuss the factors affecting this?

A: The expert finish margin is improving but still below the average. We added shifts to maintain lead times, and there were slight changes in pricing and labor costs.

Q: How is the builder series rollout going, and what are the prospects for partnerships with other large builders?

A: Growth in the builder series is strong, particularly with Lennar. We are securing additional volume with national and regional builders, which is contributing significantly to our growth.

Q: Is the strength in the big builder business primarily due to the builder series, or are other products also contributing?

A: The builder series makes us competitive, but we are also seeing growth in other products like trim and soffit. The success in big builder initiatives is driving overall growth.

Q: Are you seeing any cannibalization of sales from partners who previously prefinished your products?

A: There has been some cannibalization, but overall, the addition of expert finish has been additive to our sales. We still have significant volume going to other prefinishers.

Q: Can you provide an update on the smooth SmartSide initiatives?

A: The smooth SmartSide products have been launched and are performing well, particularly in the East Coast prefinished strategy. We are pleased with the sales so far.

Q: How do you view the current inventory levels for siding, and is there any restocking happening?

A: We believe inventory levels are normal for this time of year. There has been no material build in inventory, and we are well-positioned to meet market conditions.

Q: What are the expected impacts of the new forestry plant and developments in Swan Valley, Manitoba, on siding production and margins?

A: The impact on siding margins and production costs is not material. We are actively working on this but do not expect significant changes.

Q: How do you see the raw material tailwind affecting the next couple of quarters?

A: The raw material tailwind may not be as positive as in Q2, but we still expect some benefit in the coming quarters.

Q: What are the key factors driving the guidance raise for siding, and how much of it is from single-family versus repair and remodel?

A: About half of the growth is from single-family new construction, driven by big builder initiatives, and the other half is from repair and remodel. Both segments are contributing significantly to the guidance raise.

Q: What is the outlook for OE (Operating Efficiency) improvements and their impact on margins?

A: OE improvements allow us to operate more efficiently and make better capacity decisions. While we see ongoing opportunities for improvement, we are cautious about quantifying the exact EBITDA impact.

